Skip to main content

Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2

The Dodgers lost game two despite David Ortiz speaking his mind of the Padres-Dodgers rivalry
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During the regular season, and as the Dodgers have done for the entirety of the rivalry, the Dodgers dominated the Padres. After a game one victory against the Padres, David Ortiz wasted little time to share his thoughts on on the matter.

In the all time series, the Dodgers have a 509-415 record against the Padres (via StatMuse). Therefore, it led to Ortiz to call the Dodgers the Padres daddies and seemed sure the Dodgers were miles ahead after winning and not looking there best.

Although this doesn't come from anyone within the Dodgers organization, it seemed to be enough to light a spark under Manny Machado and the Padres who evened the series with a victory in game two.

Instead of going after Ortiz, Machado texted Ortiz two simple words after the win. "Now what?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ortiz seems to be giving bulletin board material for both teams only this time Machado decided to fire back after the win. The Dodgers can now use this to help propel them with more focus and intensity, but of course with the skills and experience seen all across the locker room the Dodgers don't need much help in the motivation department. 

The Dodgers biggest issues remain getting points on the board, but the Dodgers know how to put runners in scoring position. Tony Gonsolin also remains a question mark for the Dodgers and it remains to be seen how much he will pitch. 

The Dodgers need to win for a chance to close out the series tomorrow or else they will have a bumpy road ahead of them. 

Manny MachadoLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19149771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Holding Out Hope for Bellinger's Offense to Show Up

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19217266_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Glaring Problem For Dodgers Is Not Being Able To Put Points On The Board

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19025276_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Predicts L.A. Wins Over Snell and Musgrove

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222384_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Mookie Betts to Be Fine Offensively

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19222241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NLDS: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off The Wheels To Stop Score At Home

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15122050_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Padres Starter Snell Looks to Move on from Shocking World Series Moment

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222674_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19082368_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS

By Jeff J. Snider