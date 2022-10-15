Dodgers NLDS: Manny Machado Responds to Analyst Who Picked LA to Win Game 2

During the regular season, and as the Dodgers have done for the entirety of the rivalry, the Dodgers dominated the Padres. After a game one victory against the Padres, David Ortiz wasted little time to share his thoughts on on the matter.

In the all time series, the Dodgers have a 509-415 record against the Padres (via StatMuse). Therefore, it led to Ortiz to call the Dodgers the Padres daddies and seemed sure the Dodgers were miles ahead after winning and not looking there best.

Although this doesn't come from anyone within the Dodgers organization, it seemed to be enough to light a spark under Manny Machado and the Padres who evened the series with a victory in game two.

Instead of going after Ortiz, Machado texted Ortiz two simple words after the win. "Now what?"

Ortiz seems to be giving bulletin board material for both teams only this time Machado decided to fire back after the win. The Dodgers can now use this to help propel them with more focus and intensity, but of course with the skills and experience seen all across the locker room the Dodgers don't need much help in the motivation department.

The Dodgers biggest issues remain getting points on the board, but the Dodgers know how to put runners in scoring position. Tony Gonsolin also remains a question mark for the Dodgers and it remains to be seen how much he will pitch.

The Dodgers need to win for a chance to close out the series tomorrow or else they will have a bumpy road ahead of them.