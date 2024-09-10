Dodgers Nominate Former MVP For Roberto Clemente Award
Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Mookie Betts has been named the Los Angeles Dodgers nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One, a prestigious honor in the sport.
This award recognizes a Major League player who demonstrates exceptional character, community service, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field.
Each MLB team selects one player annually to be considered for this league-wide accolade, which pays tribute to Roberto Clemente’s legacy and values. This is Betts' first nomination for this distinguished award, marking a significant milestone in his career.
"Community work and helping others has always been important to me," Betts said. "I never look for recognition because I feel like it’s a requirement for all of us to help others in need. I just try and be the best I can to everyone and hope that it’s meaningful. However, to be nominated and recognized for my commitment to the community and those around me is definitely an honor and leaves me encouraged to keep going."
In 2021, Betts and his wife Brianna founded the 5050 Foundation with a mission to "overcome obstacles that prevent kids from reaching their full potential, especially those facing medical and financial challenges." The foundation focuses on four core values that reflect Betts' principles: mental and emotional well-being, proper nutrition, financial education, and physical fitness.
Betts also initiated "50 Feeds LA" in 2021, partnering with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to provide over $300,000 in meals for thousands of residents in South Los Angeles. In 2023, he helped distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1,500 families at the Algin Sutton Recreational Center.
Additionally, the 5050 Foundation launched the annual Mookie Betts + Friends Bowling Tournament in 2023, with proceeds supporting field improvements at Jackie Robinson’s high school, John Muir.
Further extending his impact, Betts established the "Betts on Us Fund" at UCLA Children's Hospital to support families with pediatric healthcare expenses. He also collaborated with Crete Academy to bring more than 700 underserved youth to a Dodger game and organized a financial literacy workshop at Dodger Stadium.
Betts founded "Team Mookie" in Nashville, where his 16U basketball team clinched the EYBL Championship League Title. He continues to be an active participant in Dodgers community programs, mentoring Make-A-Wish participants, visiting local students, and engaging in events like the "Dodgers Love LA" Community Tour, Juneteenth celebrations, Black Heritage Night, and Jackie Robinson Day.
The Dodgers are set to honor Betts on the field before their game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Sept. 20.