Dodgers' Non-Roster Invite Expected to Shockingly Make Opening Day Roster
Spring training is a chance for players to start the new season on the right foot. Several non-roster invites get the opportunity to fight for a spot on their team’s Opening Day roster.
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have three open spots in their bullpen due to injuries. Dodgers Nation’s Noah Camras predicts at least one of the three spots will be claimed by a non-roster reliever.
Camras suggests right-handed relief pitchers Luis Garcia and Giovanny Gallegos as the top two candidates for the spot. Either Garcia or Gallegos could be included on the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as they head to the Tokyo Series in Japan against the Chicago Cubs.
The Dodgers acquired the pair of relievers from the free-agent market this offseason, signing Garcia and Gallegos to minor-league contracts. Gallegos signed in November, while Garcia was a recent February addition.
Gallegos spent six-and-a-half seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he posted a career-best 2.31 ERA across a career-high 66 appearances. The Minnesota Twins signed Gallegos in August 2024, but he never made an MLB appearance with the team.
Unlike Gallegos, Garcia has bounced around several teams in the Major Leagues. The Dominican pitcher has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Boston Red Sox.
Garcia logged a career-best 2.65 ERA through 66 appearances in 2017 with the Phillies.
Gallegos and Garcia reunited at Dodgers spring training after playing together on the Cardinals in 2021. Through spring training, the duo have had similar performances on the mound.
Garcia has allowed three runs and three hits across three innings. Meanwhile, Gallegos has allowed two runs and five hits through three innings.
Los Angeles already has a bullpen filled with talent, which means Gallegos and Garcia will likely serve as depth pieces in 2025.
The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott to a four-year deal this offseason and designated the southpaw as their primary closer. Los Angeles also signed Kirby Yates and re-signed Blake Treinen to reinforce their bullpen.
The Dodgers Opening Day in Japan starts March 18, giving Garcia and Gallegos a few more games to earn their spot in the bullpen.
