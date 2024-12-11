Dodgers Not Expected to Trade for $74 Million All-Star: Report
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly shopping All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado but the Los Angeles Dodgers are not expected to trade for him, according to a new report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed on Monday that Max Muncy will be the team’s third baseman on Opening Day.
“Muncy’s going to play third base for us,” Gomes said Monday at the Winter Meetings. “He’s such a big piece of what we do and has been a staple. So, yeah, Max is playing third base.”
The move wouldn't make much sense for the Dodgers as they already have a set infield lineup with Muncy at third, Mookie Betts at shortstop, Gavin Lux at second base, and Freddie Freeman at first base.
Arenado's first choice likely would have been a team like the Dodgers, but he is willing to waive his no-trade clause for “more teams than you would think," agent Joel Wolfe said.
“He would strongly consider it if it’s the right place to go," Wolfe said, “but he’s not going to go just anywhere. We hope something good happens, but he’s not going to approve and move his family and go play somewhere that would be (a lateral move).
“He’s in a good place with the Cardinals. He’s not going to go just to go."
It isn't that Arenado is unhappy in St. Louis, he just wants a chance to win a World Series. The Cardinals are rebuilding and don't expect to be in the postseason for another season or two.
Other teams who have shown some interest are the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros.
“A team that he thinks is going to win now and consistently for the remainder of his career," Wolfe said. “He wants a team that has the throttle down. I’m not saying the Cardinals don’t. That he believes he can jump right in and they’re going to win right now.
“The Cardinals are changing direction."
Arenado, 33, has three years left on his contract worth $74 million, with the Colorado Rockies, his former team, still responsible for $5 million of that amount.
The 10-time Gold Glove winner posted a .271 batting average with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs last season, marking his lowest totals since 2014, along with a career-low .394 slugging percentage.