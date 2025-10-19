Dodgers Notes: Blockbuster Signing Prediction, Dave Roberts Sends Message to Owners, Mookie Betts MVP Praise
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a major free agency projection as they are predicted to sign Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami this offseason.
The Dodgers already have a notable core of Japanese players, all of whom have come over stateside and succeeded. Murakami is a hard-hitting infielder that could be the future of third base for Los Angeles.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts sent a message to other MLB owners and called for them to investment more into their ballclubs, like the Dodgers do.
The Dodgers' payroll has been a major point of conversation within the league as pressure mounts for a potential salary cap.
Finally, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said he believes Mookie Betts deserves consideration for the MVP award after his unprecedented season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts Says More MLB Owners Should Be Like the Dodgers'
Dodgers Predicted to Land 265-Homer Japanese Slugger in Free Agency
Dodgers' Michael Conforto Breaks Silence on Being Snubbed From LA's Postseason Run
Brewers Manager Says Mookie Betts Deserves MVP Consideration Amid Unprecedented Season
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.