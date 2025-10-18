Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Advances to World Series, Shohei Ohtani Makes History, Will Smith Injury Update

Nelson Espinal

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) is awarded the MVP of the NLCS after game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Friday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, completing a sweep and earning a spot in the World Series.

The Dodgers got the win thanks to Shohei Ohtani's two-way brilliance. He pitched six innings, striking out 10 batters while also hitting three home runs.

He became the first pitcher in MLB history to hit a leadoff home run and first Dodgers pitcher to hit a home run in a postseason game. He also hit one out of Dodger Stadium.

It was one of the greatest postseason performances ever and will definitely be remembered in the record books, regardless of what happens in the World Series.

In other news, Will Smith, one of the better hitters in the lineup, provided an update on his injury, which still troubles him.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

