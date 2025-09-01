Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Draft Pick Suffers Injury, Outfielder Benched, Trade Addition Has Major Setback

Nelson Espinal

Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates as he rounds the bases on a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) celebrates as he rounds the bases on a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting one win in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers got the victory in walk-off fashion with catcher Will Smith hitting a pinch-hit walk-off home run.

In other news, a Dodgers draft pick suffered a knee injury during a college football game, while a major trade deadline addition was issued a setback.

Finally, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was benched on Sunday's series finale against Arizona. The veteran has struggled to hit right-handed pitching and has not performed consistently in the outfield.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

