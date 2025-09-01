Dodgers Notes: LA Draft Pick Suffers Injury, Outfielder Benched, Trade Addition Has Major Setback
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting one win in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers got the victory in walk-off fashion with catcher Will Smith hitting a pinch-hit walk-off home run.
In other news, a Dodgers draft pick suffered a knee injury during a college football game, while a major trade deadline addition was issued a setback.
Finally, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was benched on Sunday's series finale against Arizona. The veteran has struggled to hit right-handed pitching and has not performed consistently in the outfield.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Benches Outfielder Amid Major Struggles
Dodgers Draft Pick Suffers Knee Injury in Season Opener in College Football
Dodgers' Main Trade Deadline Addition Suffers Setback in Injury Recovery
Dave Roberts Calls Out Mookie Betts' Mistake in Dodgers Loss
Dave Roberts Not Happy With Dodgers Following Series Loss to Diamondbacks
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.