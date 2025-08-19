Dodgers Notes: LA Linked to Ex-Astros Star, Will Smith to Miss 2 Games vs Rockies, Kiké Hernandez Announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the opening game of their four-game set against the Colorado Rockies, 4-3. Warming Bernabel came through for the hosts in the bottom of the ninth with a walk–off single, completing a Rockies comeback.
Before the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Smith will miss two games against the Rockies this week in an attempt to lessen his workload. Smith didn't play in the first game, and will miss another game during the series, either on Wednesday or Thursday.
In other news, The Athletic's Jim Bowden linked the Dodgers to current Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman, who is having a great season. Bregman previously played for the Houston Astros, and was a part of the notorious 2017 cheating scandal.
And finally, Kiké Hernández made an announcement via Instagram, revealing he and his wife are expecting a child in 2026.
“KIKITO coming soon! #2026,” Hernández wrote.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
