Dodgers Notes: LA ‘Loves’ Kyle Tucker’, Shohei Ohtani $700M Contract Already Paid for Itself, More
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in All-Star free agent Kyle Tucker, and that they could pay a huge sum to bring the star to LA.
"The Dodgers could install Tucker in right field and move Teoscar Hernández to left, giving them a potentially productive outfield to go along with the game’s most star-studded infield," Heyman wrote. "The one tiny negative is that Tucker is a left-handed hitter, which would make them slightly unbalanced."
The Dodgers are no stranger to big contracts, offering $700 million to Shohei Ohtani two offseasons ago. Reporter Joon Lee, however, says Ohtani's contract is already paid off after ticket sales, merchandise and marketing deals.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Manager Reveals What Surprised Him in Shohei Ohtani's Legendary Game 4
Dodgers Made Back Shohei Ohtani's Entire $700 Million Contract in His First Season: Report
Dodgers 'Love' Kyle Tucker, Will Try to Sign Him This Offseason: Report
Dodgers Manager Says It's 'Unlikely' Bench Player Gets Plate Appearance in Playoffs
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Looking Forward to Resting Ahead of World Series
Dodgers Star Says Statcast Was Wrong on Shohei Ohtani's Out of the Park Home Run
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.