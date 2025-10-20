Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA ‘Loves’ Kyle Tucker’, Shohei Ohtani $700M Contract Already Paid for Itself, More

Aaron Coloma

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in All-Star free agent Kyle Tucker, and that they could pay a huge sum to bring the star to LA.

"The Dodgers could install Tucker in right field and move Teoscar Hernández to left, giving them a potentially productive outfield to go along with the game’s most star-studded infield," Heyman wrote. "The one tiny negative is that Tucker is a left-handed hitter, which would make them slightly unbalanced."

The Dodgers are no stranger to big contracts, offering $700 million to Shohei Ohtani two offseasons ago. Reporter Joon Lee, however, says Ohtani's contract is already paid off after ticket sales, merchandise and marketing deals.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

