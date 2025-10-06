Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Japanese History, Tommy Edman Injury Update, Alex Bregman to LA?
The Los Angeles Dodgers made some history on Saturday during Game 1 of the NLDS when Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki stepped on the mound.
The pair became the first Japanese-born duo to earn a win and a save in the same playoff game. Los Angeles has invested heavily into Japanese baseball, and the organization is seeing the fruits of their labor.
In other news, the Dodgers provided an update on utilityman Tommy Edman, who has been battling an ankle injury for months.
Finally, Los Angeles was named a potential landing spot for potential free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Opens Up About Retirement Timeline
Dodgers Named Potential Candidate for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
Dodgers Make Insane Japanese-Related History in NLDS Game 1 Win
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Teoscar Hernandez's Defensive Miscue in Game 1
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Continues to Downplay Roki Sasaki as LA's Closer
Dodgers Provide Somewhat Concerning Tommy Edman Injury Update
