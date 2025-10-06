Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Japanese History, Tommy Edman Injury Update, Alex Bregman to LA?

Inside The Dodgers

May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets Roki Sasaki in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets Roki Sasaki in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made some history on Saturday during Game 1 of the NLDS when Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki stepped on the mound.

The pair became the first Japanese-born duo to earn a win and a save in the same playoff game. Los Angeles has invested heavily into Japanese baseball, and the organization is seeing the fruits of their labor.

In other news, the Dodgers provided an update on utilityman Tommy Edman, who has been battling an ankle injury for months.

Finally, Los Angeles was named a potential landing spot for potential free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

