Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Freddie Freeman Suffers Injury, Max Muncy’s Future Predicted

Gabe Smallson

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the base after hitting a home run during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images / William Liang-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, on Wednesday and improved to 77-57 on the year as they completed the series sweep and won their fourth straight game. Superstar Shohei Ohtani earned his first win of the year thanks to a season-high nine strikeouts in a season-high five innings pitched.

In other news, the Dodgers recently signed a veteran right-hander after he was released by the Boston Red Sox. The reliever is recovering from a Tommy John surgery that kept him out of baseball during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Unfortunately, Freddie Freeman wasn't present for the Wednesday victory as he is dealing with a stinger in his neck and shoulder area. Manager Dave Roberts provided a timeline as to when fans can expect him back on the diamond.

Finally, an MLB insider predicted All-Star Max Muncy's future with the Dodgers. The slugging third baseman has a $10 million team option going into next season and turned 35 years old earlier this week.

