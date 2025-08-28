Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Freddie Freeman Suffers Injury, Max Muncy’s Future Predicted
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, on Wednesday and improved to 77-57 on the year as they completed the series sweep and won their fourth straight game. Superstar Shohei Ohtani earned his first win of the year thanks to a season-high nine strikeouts in a season-high five innings pitched.
In other news, the Dodgers recently signed a veteran right-hander after he was released by the Boston Red Sox. The reliever is recovering from a Tommy John surgery that kept him out of baseball during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.
Unfortunately, Freddie Freeman wasn't present for the Wednesday victory as he is dealing with a stinger in his neck and shoulder area. Manager Dave Roberts provided a timeline as to when fans can expect him back on the diamond.
Finally, an MLB insider predicted All-Star Max Muncy's future with the Dodgers. The slugging third baseman has a $10 million team option going into next season and turned 35 years old earlier this week.
Dodgers Sign Veteran Reliever After Being Released From Red Sox
Dodgers Superstar Has Neck Injury, Dave Roberts Says
MLB Insider Predicts Max Muncy's Future With Dodgers as Free Agency Looms
MLB Insider Sends Dodgers Message Regarding Mookie Betts Position Change
Dodgers Place Veteran Pitcher on IL as Injury Storm Continues
Padres Manager Says He'd Love to Play Dodgers Again in Playoffs
Dodgers' Biggest Concern Highlighted Ahead of Postseason
