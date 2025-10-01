Dodgers Notes: One Win Away From NLDS, Gavin Lux Sends Message to LA, Roster Surprises
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 10-5, on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 series lead in the National League Wild Card series.
The Dodgers' offense lived up to their high expectations, crushing home runs and passing the baton. The real star of the game was Blake Snell, though, as he pitched lights-out baseball for most of seven innings.
He recorded nine strikeouts while allowing just one walk and four hits, with two earned runs allowed at the end of his outing.
Los Angeles will have the chance to finish the series on Wednesday when Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound.
Before the game, the Dodgers finalized their roster, although there were some surprising inclusions and exclusions. Most notably, Michael Conforto did not make the Wild Card roster.
Finally, former Dodger Gavin Lux opened up about facing his old team and how the Reds match up with Los Angeles.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
