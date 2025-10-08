Dodgers Notes: Roki Sasaki Responds to Phillies Hecklers, LA Compared to Yankees, Blake Snell Makes History
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from another NLCS appearance, adding one more chapter in this season's story.
Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki has contributed to the Dodgers' postseason momentum, providing the team with much-needed stability and confidence out of the bullpen.
He has delivered in both games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, helping to close out both games on the road and get the saves.
After Game 2, Sasaki opened up about how he dealt with the raucous Philly crowd in a high-leverage moment.
In other news, Game 2's starter, Blake Snell, made history in his outing, becoming the pitcher with the most career playoff outings with nine or more strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed.
Finally, the Dodgers were compared to an all-time great New York Yankees squad by an MLB analyst.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
