Dodgers Notes: Roki Sasaki Responds to Phillies Hecklers, LA Compared to Yankees, Blake Snell Makes History

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) takes a deep breath as he heads to the dugout following the fourth inning of game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from another NLCS appearance, adding one more chapter in this season's story.

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki has contributed to the Dodgers' postseason momentum, providing the team with much-needed stability and confidence out of the bullpen.

He has delivered in both games of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, helping to close out both games on the road and get the saves.

After Game 2, Sasaki opened up about how he dealt with the raucous Philly crowd in a high-leverage moment.

In other news, Game 2's starter, Blake Snell, made history in his outing, becoming the pitcher with the most career playoff outings with nine or more strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed.

Finally, the Dodgers were compared to an all-time great New York Yankees squad by an MLB analyst.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

