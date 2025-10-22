Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Starting Pitcher Announcement, LA Made Walker Buehler Offer, History Not on LA’s Side?

Nelson Espinal

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Blake Snell on Friday for Game 1 of the World Series, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Yoshinbou Yamamoto will be the starter for Game 2 as the Dodgers use the same order from the NLCS. They may end up deploying Tyler Glasnow in Game 3 and Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 if they mimic the rotation from the NLCS.

In other news, the Dodgers reportedly made a competitive offer to Walker Buehler over this past offseason, but he decided to leave the organization and sign with the Boston Red Sox instead.

Finally, the Dodgers have had a long break between the World Series and the NLCS, and while it does offer some advantages, historically, it is better to keep playing on short rest, which gives the Blue Jays an edge.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Starting Pitching News Ahead of World Series

Dodgers Reportedly Made Competitive Offer to Keep Walker Buehler This Past Offseason

Dodgers Already on Wrong Side of History Ahead of World Series

One Player Has Already Won a World Series Ring in Dodgers vs Blue Jays

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News