Dodgers Notes: Starting Pitcher Announcement, LA Made Walker Buehler Offer, History Not on LA’s Side?
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Blake Snell on Friday for Game 1 of the World Series, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Yoshinbou Yamamoto will be the starter for Game 2 as the Dodgers use the same order from the NLCS. They may end up deploying Tyler Glasnow in Game 3 and Shohei Ohtani in Game 4 if they mimic the rotation from the NLCS.
In other news, the Dodgers reportedly made a competitive offer to Walker Buehler over this past offseason, but he decided to leave the organization and sign with the Boston Red Sox instead.
Finally, the Dodgers have had a long break between the World Series and the NLCS, and while it does offer some advantages, historically, it is better to keep playing on short rest, which gives the Blue Jays an edge.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Starting Pitching News Ahead of World Series
Dodgers Reportedly Made Competitive Offer to Keep Walker Buehler This Past Offseason
Dodgers Already on Wrong Side of History Ahead of World Series
One Player Has Already Won a World Series Ring in Dodgers vs Blue Jays
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.