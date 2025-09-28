Dodgers Notes: Surprise Roster Shuffle, Max Muncy New Injury, Kyle Tucker Predicted to Sign With LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their final series of the regular season against the Seattle Mariners, taking the second of three games by a score of 5-3.
The Dodgers made a roster shuffle ahead of the game, selecting the contract of left-hander Andrew Heaney and optioning reliever Will Klein. The Dodgers picked up Heaney at the beginning of the month when the Pittsburgh Pirates placed him on waivers.
Max Muncy is once again nursing an injury, however it isn't severe. The third baseman was hit by a ball last week against the San Francisco Giants, and has some bruising on his leg.
Links between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker have increased over the past few weeks, and yet another MLB writer has connected the two.
Said Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley: "A $500 million pay day might be doable, and that feels true regardless if he runs it back with the Cubs or finds his way out of the Windy City. Expect a strong bid from Chicago, but expect an even bigger bid from a club with a longer track record of shelling out huge money for top free agents."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
