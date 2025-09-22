Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Michael Conforto Prediction, Shohei Ohtani Sends Clayton Kershaw Message, More
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the final game of a four-game set against the San Francisco Giants, 3-1. The Dodgers won the previous three games, and took the series.
With just six games left before the postseason arrives, Dodgers insider Sonja Chen made a bold prediction for the Dodgers' roster in October. She predicted Michael Conforto would miss out on the postseason in favor of trade deadline arrival Alex Call.
Shohei Ohtani sent Clayton Kershaw a heartfelt message after the veteran announced his retirement.
“Congratulations on an amazing, storybook, Hall of Fame career," the statement from Ohtani read. "I’ve always admired how you’ve gone about your business in such a professional way, and the success you’ve had is a true reflection of your dedication and commitment to the game.
“It’s been awesome competing against you throughout the years, and now sharing a World Championship as your teammate has been a true honor. Let’s enjoy this last month and go out with a splash!!”
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news
