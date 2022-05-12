Dodgers Number Three Overall Prospect Continues to Rake in the Minors

All of the Dodgers prospect talk this week has been centered on pitcher Ryan Pepiot making his MLB debut on Wednesday. As it should be, but ever-so-quietly, another LA top prospect is tearing it up at the plate in the minor leagues.

Michael Busch, the Dodgers number three prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has hit ten home runs in 27 games for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) this season. He has 28 RBI and and an obscene .433 on-base percentage. His 1.086 OPS is certainly noteworthy and could lead to a promotion to the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A).

Busch still needs some seasoning in the minors, but the second baseman could be in line for a cup of coffee with the big club this year if he keeps hitting like this.

FanGraphs graded Busch's raw power at 60 on the 20-80 scale and their scouts noted his prowess in the batter's box in their scouting report of the former UNC Tar Heel.

"His hands work with natural lift, but Busch keeps their path short and on time, and he can move the barrel all over the zone. He can get extended on pitches out away from him and drive them into the opposite field gap, and has the power to do damage that way, and he can move the bat head all over the strike zone."

Their team did note that he's an average-at-best fielder.

"Scouts who have had an extended look at him think he could eventually be passable at second base, but definitely not good, much like Tommy La Stella."

The Dodgers 2019 first-round pick can hit, that's never been a question. FanGraphs believes that Busch would serve as an everyday left fielder and thinks there's a "high-probability" that he's a lineup mainstay in the future based upon his hitting tools.