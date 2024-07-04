Dodgers Offer For Prime Trade Target Rejected By AL Squad: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't waiting for the calendar to reach July 30 before making trade offers. With Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin all on the injured list, the team is looking to add a starting pitcher or two.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers have already made an offer to the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet, but it was quickly rejected. The White Sox have informed teams they are seeking young prospects with enormous upside. Nightengale provided more information on the report in a conversation with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.
Crochet is the trade market's highest-caliber starter. He leads the big leagues with 141 strikeouts over 18 starts. Unfortunately, he plays for the worst team in Major League Baseball.
The 25-year-old has already exceeded his total combined innings from the previous three years of his career and he missed all of 2022 with an injury. Across 101.1 innings, Crochet has a 3.02 earned run average but that's not the most attractive detail for Crochet. His talent and $800,000 salary with two more years of club control has some teams salivating.
The Dodgers could use Crochet as a power arm who can help them in the playoffs.
“With health having been an issue for nearly every starter this season, Los Angeles is reportedly interested in White Sox ace Garrett Crochet as a remedy,” per MLB.com. “Though the Dodgers have internal options to fill rotation needs, Crochet could provide the type of power arm that’s needed in the postseason.”