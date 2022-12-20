Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Giants' Deal with Carlos Correa Appears to Have Hit a Snag

There are reportedly some medical issues in Correa's physical.
There is some drama in the MLB on this Tuesday afternoon. New Giants shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to have his introductory press conference, however, that has now been postponed. The Associated Press reported that it was postponed due to a "medical concern [that] arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical."

Obviously we don't want to speculate, and it's too early to know exactly what happened, but at the very least, this is a concern.

All free agent deal announcements usually come with the words "pending physical" attached to them, but they rarely become an issue. However, when you sign someone for 13 years and $350 million, you definitely want to make sure they're coming in with a clean bill of health.

Correa has been on the injured list seven times in his eight-year career, but it's unknown whether those injuries have any relation to this issue.

We'll watch very closely to see what the issue is in Correa's physical, but for now, this seems to be quite the concern for the Giants and their fans.

Carlos Correa

USATSI_10381116_168396005_lowres
