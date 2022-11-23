Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Joc Pederson is Working to Recruit Aaron Judge to Giants

Giants outfielder Joc Pederson turned to Instagram to tell fellow slugger Aaron Judge how much he'd love to be teammates with the reigning AL MVP in San Francisco.

The Giants are one of several teams in on free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, as San Francisco would like to add two outfielders to their roster this offseason. The Dodgers are also in on Judge, although they seem to be underdogs with both the Giants and the Yankees saying they won't be outbid for the slugger.

Judge grew up near San Francisco, which has led some to think the Giants will be frontrunners for the reigning AL MVP. The Giants already have one outfielder who grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the team, and that player — Joc Pederson — has gotten involved in the recruiting process for Judge.

Pederson accepted San Francisco's qualifying offer last week, coming back for a second season with the Giants on a one-year, $19.65 million contract. Judge will be looking for a lot more years and a lot more dollars, but the Giants are in a prime position to give it to him with their roster needs and their payroll flexibility.

With or without Joc's efforts, the Dodgers seem like longshots to sign Judge, so the bigger question for them is whether they'll face him 14 times a year with the Giants or just a handful with the Yankees. Judge will be 31 in April, and if he gets a deal of seven to nine years this offseason as seems likely, it's hard to imagine that deal coming from Los Angeles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aaron JudgeJoc PedersonLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco GiantsNew York Yankees

USATSI_19161718_168396005_lowres
News

Two Dodgers to Find New Homes in 2023, According to MLB Insider

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_13553916_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks Carlos Correa is Best Shortstop on Market

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19060168_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Rivals Making Contact With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19353271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_13247138_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Might Be Heading to Canada to Continue His Career

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19291459
News

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA Has Already Made an Offer to Aaron Judge

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18719351_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Top LA Target Heads to San Francisco for Free Agent Visit

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19357354_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Potential Cody Bellinger Replacement

By Noah Camras