Dodgers Offseason News: There Was a Code Red Wedding in December

The offseason is the time for players to rewind, relax, and get in shape for the season ahead. And while all MLB players do that, others take some time off to tie the knot.

The Dodgers announced that their right-handed pitcher Dustin May and Amelia, aka Millie, are officially man and wife.

Dustin and Millie’s wedding almost came two years after they got engaged. The righty popped the big question when on vacation with his longtime girlfriend in Costa Rica.

The May’s have been together for some time now. They’ve been together since about Dustin’s time in the minor leagues, which dates back to 2016.

The 25-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery in late August and performed adequately for Los Angeles. May will look to be better than ever in 2023.

Congratulations to the May’s. Wishing you a long and happy marriage.