Dodgers Offseason: Padres Sign Rumored LA Pitching Target

Another Dodger target is off the board, as RHP Seth Lugo has signed a contract with the division rival San Diego Padres. MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal reported on the agreement.

The Dodgers have been linked to Lugo for the last few weeks, and were competing with the Padres for the starter/reliever. Lugo has made it clear that he wants to be a full-time starter, and both Los Angeles and San Diego were reportedly offering that to him. However, with the way the Padres are spending money this offseason, it doesn't sound like they were going to be outbid.

Lugo's deal is reported to be around two years and a little more than $15 million. In the high priced starting pitcher market, that's very good value for someone who hopes to start on a consistent basis.

As for the Dodgers, it remains to be seen if they will look to sign another starter before next season. As of now, they have Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and the newly acquired Noah Syndergaard — but with the injury history of the latter four, you'd think they would sign at least one more arm as insurance.

There are still tons of options on the market, they'll just have to decide who they feel fits best.

The Dodgers may not have signed Lugo, but they'll sure be seeing a lot over the next two years when they take on the Padres.