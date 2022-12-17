Skip to main content

Dodgers Offseason: Star Shortstop Off to Chicago Per New Contract

After lots of anticipation, Dansby Swanson decided to take a 7-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs

It's official. All four superstar shortstop free agents have found a new home. And none of them are in Los Angeles. 

On Saturday afternoon, Jeff Passan broke the news first to announce Dansby's new contract:

The 7-year, $177 million dollar contract also includes a no-trade clause. 

But what might be the most impressive detail of the day is that Doug McKain was (almost) spot-on with each of his predictions this offseason. 

Dansby is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he played all 162 games for the Atlanta Braves and had a career-high 177 hits. He also finished with a .277 AVG this past season.

Swanson will join former Dodgers, Cody Bellinger, who is hoping to find a new rhythm (and a better swing) in Chicago. 

As Trea Turner became a free agent this offseason and was expected to head East, the Dodgers became desperate for a new shortstop with big shoes to fill. 

Although they hand their name in every conversation for the four big names (Turner, Correa, Swanson, and Boagaerts), LA was unable to secure any of them leaving the Dodgers with a major hole in the shortstop position. 

The question is still whether Gavin Lux will move over and return to his original position, or possibly Chris Taylor see more playing time in apparently his "favorite position to play," or the Dodgers might trade for one later on. 

 Anything could happen and there's still plenty of time. Los Angeles has brought in a few new faces to help out in the pitching rotation but the rest of the field might see some younger talent this season.

Dansby SwansonLos Angeles DodgersChicago Cubs

USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
