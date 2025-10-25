Dodgers On Wrong Side of History After World Series Game 1 Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an uphill battle after losing Game 1 of the World Series to the Toronto Blue Jays, as 24 of the last 30 winners of the Fall Classic have taken the opening game.
The Dodgers suffered a blowout loss on Friday after a calamitous sixth inning, ultimately losing the game by a score of 11-4. They jumped to an early lead through a Kiké Hernandez single in the top of the second inning, then extended their lead to two after an RBI single from Will Smith in the top of the third.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Called Out for Key Decision in World Series Game 1
Toronto struck back quickly, though, as Dalton Varsho hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning, then they scored nine more runs two innings later to take the wind out of the Dodgers' sails completely.
The Dodgers haven't had the best luck in recent years after losing the opening game of a playoff series either, as the last time they opened a postseason series with a loss they were knocked out of the NLDS by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.
LA's poor performance could be — at least in part — due to the seven days of rest they had ahead of Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers have also had issue with extended periods of rest in the last couple of years, having trouble with first round byes giving them longer rest after the end of the regular season.
More news: Dodgers Among Teams Who 'Want' Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
In 2022 and 2023, the Dodgers lost in the NLDS to the San Diego Padres and aforementioned Diamondbacks after extended rests while the WIld Card series played out.
The Dodgers need to make up the ground they lost to the Blue Jays in the second game of the World Series, which comes on Saturday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of the series, and will look to continue his solid run on the mound for the Dodgers this postseason.
While he has never faced Toronto in a competitive game, he has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this postseason, posting a 1.83 ERA through 19.2 innings.
The Dodgers will look to him to get them off on the right foot in Game 2, which begins Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.