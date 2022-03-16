Skip to main content
Dodgers: One-Time LA Outfielder Headed to Seattle Mariners Organization
Steven Souza Jr.
Los Angeles Dodgers

Steven Souza Jr. is headed to the Mariners on a minor league contract.

2021 was a rough year for the Dodgers in terms of injuries. Injuries happen to every team, but LA was continually racked by the injury bug. The wave of injuries led to the Dodgers bringing in plenty of reinforcements, including veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr.

A former member of the Nationals, Rays, Diamondbacks, and Cubs, Souza Jr. joined the Dodgers in April on a minor league deal. On Sunday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Souza Jr., who was a free agent, signed another minor league deal - this time with the Seattle Mariners. 

Of the 16 games Souza Jr. played in, his performance against the Diamondbacks on June 18th was his finest game of his 2021 regular season. Souza Jr. crushed a go-ahead solo home run and snagged a difficult fly ball for an out.

The Everett, Washington native slashed .274/.396/.554 in 225 plate appearances with the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), but struggled to provide consistent offense with the LA Dodgers. He posted a meager .556 OPS in 36 plate appearances with the Dodgers.

Souza Jr. was included on each playoff roster for the Dodgers, but recorded just one hit in eight at-bats in October.

