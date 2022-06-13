Dodgers: Onetime LA Prospect Boasts Eye-Popping Statistic with Houston

Typically, sports media folks believe you have to wait about five years to be able to truly evaluate a trade. Throwing out trade grades an hour after the transaction is worthwhile exercise, but especially in baseball when there's prospects involved, it's important to give those trades some time to mature. Six years later, the Dodgers can now safely chalk up the Yordan Álvarez-Josh Fields trade as a massive loss.

LA shipped Cuban outfielder Yordan Álvarez to Houston in August of 2016 in exchange for reliever Josh Fields. Fields was solid over 124 game Dodgers career that spanned three seasons, but Álvarez might be the best young hitter in all of baseball.

In his weekend column, The Athletic's Jayson Stark highlighted one off-the-beaten-path stat that Álvarez leads the entire MLB in since the beginning of the pitch-count era.

Álvarez has the highest OPS in league history when he's ahead in the count. Even better than Barry Bonds and Mike Trout.

-Yordan Álvarez: 1.368

-Aaron Judge: 1.332

-Barry Bonds: 1.303

-Mike Trout: 1.293

That's not something any Dodgers fan wants to hear, but there's little doubt now that LA got absolutely fleeced in the transaction with Houston.