Dodgers Option Longtime San Francisco Giants Reliever to Triple-A

Reyes Moronta was sent down to the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday.

Prior to first pitch on Sunday, the Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves. First they placed superstar outfielder Mookie Betts on the injured list with a right rib fracture. Then, LA activated veteran left-handed starter Andrew Heaney so he could take the mound for his first start since mid-April.

But wait, there's more! 

On top of activating Heaney, the Dodgers decided to option right-handed reliever Reyes Moronta to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A) and recalled Zach McKinstry. Moronta, who spent parts of four seasons with the San Francisco Giants, has appeared in eight games for LA this year and owns a 2.00 ERA. He's thrown a total of nine innings, producing a 1.22 WHIP.

This isn't the first time the Dominican righty has been optioned this season and with how the Dodgers handle their pitching staff, especially the bullpen, this probably isn't the last fans have seen of Moronta in Dodger blue. 

Reyes MorontaLos Angeles Dodgers

