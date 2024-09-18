Dodgers Option Struggling Starter Amid Massive Roster Shakeup
In a move that will surprise no one who has seen the second-year pitcher struggle throughout the 2024 season, Bobby Miller was optioned to the minor leagues Wednesday. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times first noted his locker had been removed from the visitors' clubhouse at loanDepot Park in Miami.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated reliever Joe Kelly and optioned Michael Grove to the minors as well. Zach Logue's contract was purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City and the left-hander will join the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale.
Finally, in a corresponding 40-man roster move, Tyler Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day IL.
Miller started on Tuesday and gave up four runs in just two innings during the Dodgers' 12-9 loss to the Miami Marlins. After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, as noted by Harris, that they would "circle up and make a decision about Miller’s future possibly tomorrow."
So far this season, Miller is 2-4 with an 8.52 ERA over 13 starts, the highest ERA in baseball for any pitcher who has thrown at least 42 innings.
The 25-year-old missed most of the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury and has not been very good since he returned. Upon his return, he went 1-2 with an 8.07 ERA in seven games before being sent back to Triple-A.
Miller got another opportunity when injuries to other starters forced the Dodgers to bring him back into the mix.
Miller emerged as a standout rookie for the Dodgers last season, securing a spot in the postseason rotation and earning a top-five spot during spring training. After a promising start to 2024 with six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 29, things have taken a downturn.
In his last 12 starts since April 5, Miller has gone 1-4 with a 9.54 ERA.
The Marlins didn’t exactly hit Miller hard on Tuesday, but they consistently got to him. In the first inning, Miami hit five singles on 35 pitches, leading to two runs. In the second inning, two more hits and a walk contributed to another two runs, adding up to 30 more pitches.
The poor performances stacked on top of one another has affected Miller's mental psyche.
“Yeah. And to be frank, I think it is mental,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think he feels good physically. I think in ’pens, in side sessions, it’s been a lot better than it has been in the game. With that, there’s a mental component or a lack of confidence. There’s some block there that we unfortunately haven’t been able to break through this year.”
MIller is optimistic that he will break out of this funk, he just doesn't know when that might be.
“I know I’m going to come out of this,” Miller said. “I’m going to be working harder than I ever have to come out of this. There is no doubt in my mind. Whenever that may be, I’m going to be back better than I ever have.”