InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Option Tony Gonsolin, Recall Mitch White

Howard Cole

The Dodgers have optioned pitcher Tony Gonsolin to the club's alternate site and have promoted Mitch White. The 25-year-old White will be in uniform for tonight's game at Arizona, and with his first call to take the mound will make his major league debut.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Gonsolin started and threw four shutout innings last night versus the DBacks at Chase Field. The move will reinforce the Los Angeles bullpen for one night and will likely be followed by corresponding transaction after the game. Dave Roberts announced Friday that Clayton Kershaw will be activated to start Sunday, so it's possible that White will be sent back out without having thrown a pitch for the big club. A little background on White, per the club below:

"White, 25, joins the Dodgers active roster for the first time in his career after being placed on the 40-man roster on November 20, 2019. The San Jose, CA native has been with the Dodgers four season, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Edwin Rios makes his first start of the year, batting eighth at first base.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from Wednesday night's 13-inning 4-2 win at Houston include the L.A. bullpen going 9 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, a gutty 2 1/3 from Dennis Santana for the win and a booming home run by Edwin Rios as the difference-maker (see video within).

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

It's Time For Dodgers to Extend Justin Turner's Contract

Until recently, I wouldn't have suggested an in-season re-signing, because the Dodgers have never gone that route, choosing instead to wait until the offseason to make these types of decisions. But the Mookie Betts' blockbuster extension changed all that. At least, for the franchise's most important players, of which Turner certainly qualifies.

Howard Cole

by

adevandry

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Lowlights from Saturday's game include multiple baserunning boners and a messy start from Alex Wood. Dave Roberts' men will continue to run the bases aggressively, with a course correction having been made well in advance of tonight's first pitch.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended by MLB

L.A.'s skipper, Dave Roberts, received a one-game suspension (which he'll serve tonight with bench coach Bob Geren manning the helm); reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, which he is appealing.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to Make 2020 Debut Sunday

The Dodgers' longtime ace, Clayton Kershaw, will be activated by the club and make his 2020 season debut Sunday at Chase Field. He'll face DBacks' right-hander Merrill Kelly at 1:10 p.m.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Black Lives Matter Game-Used Jerseys to be Auctioned to Support Combatting Racial Inequality

Fans can bid today on the auction featuring the game-used and MLB authenticated Opening Day jerseys from the 30-man roster and coaching staff, including Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Joc Pederson, Walker Buehler, AJ Pollock, Ross Stripling, Alex Wood and Dave Roberts. The auction also includes additional Dodger memorabilia and experiences and will run through August 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Howard Cole