Dodgers Option Tony Gonsolin, Recall Mitch White

The Dodgers have optioned pitcher Tony Gonsolin to the club's alternate site and have promoted Mitch White. The 25-year-old White will be in uniform for tonight's game at Arizona, and with his first call to take the mound will make his major league debut.

Gonsolin started and threw four shutout innings last night versus the DBacks at Chase Field. The move will reinforce the Los Angeles bullpen for one night and will likely be followed by corresponding transaction after the game. Dave Roberts announced Friday that Clayton Kershaw will be activated to start Sunday, so it's possible that White will be sent back out without having thrown a pitch for the big club. A little background on White, per the club below:

"White, 25, joins the Dodgers active roster for the first time in his career after being placed on the 40-man roster on November 20, 2019. The San Jose, CA native has been with the Dodgers four season, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University."

