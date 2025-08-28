Dodgers Outfielder Drops 2-Word Reaction to Beating Shohei Ohtani in Shocking Stat
Alex Call has only hit one home run since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline.
But that solo shot he hit at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 19 set a new 2025 Dodgers record. It traveled 453 feet, which is the longest home run hit for Los Angeles this season.
Two-way player Shohei Ohtani initially held the honor with four home runs ranking in the top five of the category. Ohtani’s 448-foot home run, which was coincidentally against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on April 19, was the furthest home run for the Dodgers before Call’s homer.
In one of Call’s next at-bats against Colorado, the top five longest Dodgers’ home runs were listed on the screen. Call posted a photo of the screen on X, expressing his shock about finding out he took down Ohtani in the category.
“For real??” Call wrote.
A fan replied to the post asking Call how he did it, and the right fielder simply responded “Idk,” which stands for "I don't know."
Since joining the Dodgers at the beginning of August, Call has been an outfield depth option. He has played in all three outfield positions and earned a few starts in right and left field.
Andy Pages, Michael Conforto and Tesocar Hernández are still the regular outfield starters for Los Angeles. However, Call has provided a platoon option for Conforto against left-handed pitching.
Call has also often served as a pinch hitter for the Dodgers. At the plate, he is slashing .278/.381/.444 with an .825 OPS in 36 at-bats.
Most recently, Call pinch-hit for Conforto in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. He exited the game with lower back pain after scoring a run that inning.
This is the first time Call has been injured since partially tearing his plantar fascia in his left foot at the end of August last season with the Washington Nationals.
The Dodgers just got utility man Kiké Hernández back from the IL and should be getting third baseman Max Muncy and infielder Hyeseong Kim back next week. But losing Call would be another blow to their group of position players off the bench.
