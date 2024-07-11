Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Outfielder Makes Surprising Reveal On Live Television

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In-game interviews with baseball players are rarely the forum for breaking news. Teoscar Hernández made an exception Wednesday.

Speaking on a live mic with ESPN during the broadcast of the Dodgers-Phillies game from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Hernández revealed he'll be the eighth and final participant in next Monday's Home Run Derby.

Appropriately, ESPN is televising the Derby, while Fox holds the rights to the MLB All-Star Game next Tuesday. Hernández will participate in both events hosted by the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

The Dodgers also released a video Wednesday of Hernández announcing he'll participate in the Derby, suggesting his live television reveal was a bit of scripted drama in an unscripted game:

Hernández also revealed that third base coach Dino Ebel will pitch to him at the Derby.

While the Derby will retain a timed format, other changes are in store for the annual event.

The first round will no longer be a head-to-head affair. Instead, the top four home run hitters out of the field of eight will advance to the second round. The familiar 1-on-1 duels will progress from there to determine a champion. Hitters will have three minutes in each of the first two rounds, and two minutes in the championship round.

Also, the bonus time for each hitter will continue until he's made three outs (defined as any swings that generate a result other than a home run). A fourth out can be earned with a 425-foot home run in the bonus time.

Six Dodgers were chosen to participate in the MLB All-Star Game. Shohei Ohtani was among them, but the National League home run leader will not participate in this year's Derby.

The other seven contestants include New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

