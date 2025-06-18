Dodgers Owner To Purchase Majority Ownership of Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter has entered an agreement with the Buss family to acquire majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The previous owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, will continue to serve as team Governor after the sale is complete.
The Lakers are one of the most notable franchises in NBA history, boasting 17 championships, good for the second-most among the association to the rival Boston Celtics' 18.
