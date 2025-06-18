Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Owner To Purchase Majority Ownership of Los Angeles Lakers

Gabe Smallson

May 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (L) talks with Dodgers chief executive officer Mark Walter (R) prior to their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter has entered an agreement with the Buss family to acquire majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The previous owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, will continue to serve as team Governor after the sale is complete.

The Lakers are one of the most notable franchises in NBA history, boasting 17 championships, good for the second-most among the association to the rival Boston Celtics' 18.

