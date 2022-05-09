Dodgers Owners Successfully Purchase English Premier League Club

Investors are all about a diversified portfolio. For the MBA-types, that's a crucial key to success when it comes to the financial world. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter truly that that maxim to heart.

Over the weekend, a group led by Dodgers part-owner Boehly, that Dodgers chairman Mark Walter is also part of, had the winning bid for the right to purchase Chelsea FC from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for the low, low price of $5.25B.

The news was verified by Fabrizio Romano on Friday evening Pacific time.

Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss was also part of the group.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom to sell the club due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Todd Boehly celebrated his latest acquisition by attending Chelsea's match on Saturday.