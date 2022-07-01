Dodgers: Padres Players are Fired Up for LA Series

The first game of the Dodgers-Padres series delivered on the drama. Justin Turner clubbed a pair of home runs off of Padres ace Joe Musgrove and the LA bullpen backed Mitch White for a 3-1 victory at Chavez Ravine.

Any time the Dodgers and Padres match up these days, it always makes for some tense games and big moments. In a recent article by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, several Padres players discussed their excitement about playing the Dodgers for a four-game weekend series.

“I certainly think that rivalries are created in October, but we feel like we can compete with those guys. We have the group, we have the talent, we have the camaraderie that we can compete with those guys. It’s on us to punch our ticket in October and hopefully get a crack at those guys.’’ -Eric Hosmer

Onetime Dodger Manny Machado talked about the Padres confidence heading into the series.

“Our confidence is sky-high, the highest since I’ve been here. It’s just different now. A big part of it is the coaching staff we have, and [manager] Bob [Melvin] is the key to that. He gives us the confidence that we’ll go out there and win every day.” -Manny Machado

Both teams aren't exactly at full strength. The Dodgers are missing Walker Buehler and Mookie Betts, while the Padres have a limited Manny Machado, who served as San Diego's DH on Thursday, and are missing Fernando Tatis Jr.

Either way, it's going to be a whale of a series.