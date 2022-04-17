Dodgers Part Of Record Setting Night For Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

It seems like every young pitcher these days just throws straight gas. The amount of arms that can crank up the velocity to the high 90s or even triple digits is probably higher than its ever been. The Dodgers got to see Reds starter Hunter Greene last night.

Greene is one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. After Saturday night, you might be able to remove the "one of" qualifier. Last night at Chavez Ravine, Greene set a new MLB record for most 100 mph or faster pitches thrown in a single game with 39 according to ESPN. 13 of those pitches were 101 mph or faster, another single game record since pitch tracking began in 2008.

The 22-year-old threw an incredible 39 pitches that registered triple digits on the radar gun. Beating the previous record of 33 set by Jacob DeGrom.

Greene, who's a Los Angeles native, had friends and family in the stands to witness his first ever major league start.

For the most part, the velocity limited the Dodgers bats. Greene held the Dodgers scoreless through five innings and yielded just three hits. With Greene's fastball humming, his slider diving, and his changeup working, Dodger hitters struggled to square anything up. I mean, can you blame them?

Then in the sixth inning, Trea Turner hit his first home run of the season off of a 98.9 mph four-seam fastball from Greene. Greene, struck out Freddie Freeman, and was then lifted from the game.

After, the game Greene talked about what a special night it was for him and his family.

"I wish we would have come out with a win, but it was a really, really fun time. It was an unbelievable feeling and experience to go against that lineup. Freddie [Freeman] gave me some love, kind of a tip of the cap, so that was cool. I was happy to be able to do that here and have family here."

This likely won't be the last time Dodgers fans get to watch Hunter Greene's electric right arm.