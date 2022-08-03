Dodgers Past and Present React to the Passing of LA Icon Vin Scully

On Tuesday night, the MLB trade deadline seemed like a hundred years ago. During the Dodgers-Giants game at Oracle Park, it was announced that longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully had passed away at age 94.

After the final out of the game, the Dodgers players were informed of the unfortunate news and the Giants displayed a touching tribute photo accompanied by an in-stadium announcement about Scully.

In the visiting clubhouse, the Dodgers players provided their heartfelt thoughts about the iconic broadcaster.

Justin Turner

Dodgers veteran Justin Turner said it right, it was a "tough night" (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“You know – he was the Dodgers. Growing up in Southern California, it didn’t matter where you were if you heard that voice on the radio or on the TV, you knew the Dodgers were on. I think there are a lot of heavy hearts in here tonight hearing that news – but also very appreciative and grateful that I had the opportunity to come over here and play in this organization and get to know him. And get to consider him a friend.It’s a tough night.”

Clayton Kershaw

A fellow Dodgers legend, Clayton Kershaw, touched on Vin's incredible legacy (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“Just as far as the history of our organization, Vin has been through it all. Just such a special man. … Just a tremendous life and legacy that he led and thankful I got to know him.”

Yasiel Puig

Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig noted how Scully was the one to give him his baseball nickname.

“You gave me my Wild Horse name. You gave me love. You hugged me like a father. I will never forget you, my heart is broken. My hand over your family’s hearts. Los Angeles, I am sorry I am not there with you today to cry together."

Dave Roberts

Roberts, who said he knew that Vin was ailing, gave his own fitting tribute (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“He lived obviously a tremendous life. He impacted so many, myself included. I think there’s an endless amount of people that consider him family, a part of their families. This is a guy that was not only the voice of Dodgers baseball but baseball in general. He was in so many homes. It’s a legacy of longevity. It’s class. … He was a gentleman. That’s something we all should strive to be. He lived a fantastic, fulfilled life."

Austin Barnes

Riverside native Austin Barnes, like many southern California baseball fans, grew up listening to Vin on the radio (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“I grew up watching him, listening to Vin The way he called games, it made you feel at home, like he was in your living room. … He’s kind of like my childhood, growing up, listening to him call baseball games, just the way he talked about baseball."

Orel Hershiser

Orel Hershiser, who had many of his signature Dodgers moments called by Vin, and has worked in Scully's booth for years as a television analyst alongside Joe Davis, simply called, "the greatest".

"It's really hard because it's a portion of your life that you don't want to lose, and you keep seeing your idols, your friends, continue to pass. This is a very, very tough day."

Rick Monday

Former Dodgers outfielder and longtime LA radio broadcaster Rick Monday eloquently broke the news on air (quotes via AM570 LA Sports).

"We lost a legend. We lost someone that brought us the joy of baseball. ...for those of us that were touched by him, listening to him, and learned from him, this is a deep loss and to the entire Scully family, we send our love and our respect and our thanks. This is more than just a game for those that have touched us."

Steve Garvey

Former Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey also paid his respects in an interview with KTLA.

"He was a brother, he was a father, he was a grandfather, he was a son, he was a man for all seasons."

At the moment, the team hasn't announced an official memorial ceremony, but there is sure to be one.