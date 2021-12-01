Dodgers: Phillies Want Free Agent Righty Corey Knebel

With players and teams racing against the clock to finish deals before the current CBA expires at midnight eastern time on Thursday, fans are worried as another Dodger free agent is being linked to a different team. Apparently, the Philadelphia Phillies are showing serious interest in reliever Corey Knebel. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was one of a couple to report.

The Dodgers acquired Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He was an important component of Dave Roberts' bullpen when he was healthy. Unfortunately, a lat problem cost him about four months of the season. In 27 regular-season appearances, he recorded a 2.45 ERA with three saves. When the postseason finally arrived, Knebel was heavily relied upon including being used as an opener twice.

The 30-year-old right-hander is expected to seek a multi-year contract this winter. Given the Phillies' poor bullpen last season (sixth-worst reliever ERA in MLB), the link makes sense.

Unfortunately, the potential of a return to Los Angeles may not be in the cards as the Dodgers reportedly signed free-agent right-hander Dan Hudson to a deal on Monday adding to the previous acquisitions of LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Beau Burrows.

Dodgers Sign RHP Daniel Hudson! What Role Will he Fill for LA? Grading the Signing