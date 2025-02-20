Dodgers Pitcher Hit in Head By Line Drive in Scary Moment in Cactus League Opener
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a comebacker in the third inning of Thursday's spring training opener at Camelback Ranch.
Trainers came out to check on Miller and he was able to exit the game on his own accord. It was certainly a scary moment after the 25-year-old had thrown only 12 pitches to open Cactus League play.
A few minutes following the incident, Miller was seen walking to the clubhouse.
Miller struggled mightily in 2024. After striking out 11 batters over six scoreless innings in his season debut, Miller produced a 9.34 ERA in 10 starts after his return from the injured list.
Miller’s worst start of the season came against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he allowed nine runs over four innings. The Dodgers optioned the right-hander to the minors in July.
In spring training, Miller has found a new friend and mentor in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. After forming a quick friendship, Snell revealed he has high expectations for Miller.
“I can see it in the way that he looks at the game, views the game,” Snell said of Miller. “I see how he wants to be great. I see that in a lot of that stuff.”
Inevitably, Snell’s faith in the young pitcher has motivated him in ways he could not have seen.
“That kind of fired me up a little bit,” Miller said. “Coming from a guy like him, two-time Cy Young winner. … He’s been taking me under his wing which I’m really thankful for.”
Unfortunately, Miller's Cactus League start did not go as planned due to the 106 mph hit that sidelined his debut.
Nonetheless, Miller is poised to have a bounce back season in 2025 and manager Dave Roberts revealed the right-hander has been one of the players to impress him the most in camp.