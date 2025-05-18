Dodgers Pitcher Leaves Saturday’s Game vs. Angels With Concerning Injury
The injuries continue to pile up for the Los Angeles Dodgers as reliever Kirby Yates exited Saturday's game in the seventh inning with left hamstring tightness.
More news: Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Saturday’s Game vs Angels
Yates left the mound with a trainer after just 0.1 inning. The right-hander gave up a three-run home run to Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe during his brief outing.
This season, Yates has a 3.86 ERA with 31 strikeouts and one save across 18.2 innings pitched with the Dodgers. He signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the defending champions in the offseason and was a huge addition to the Dodgers bullpen.
Manager Dave Roberts will likely provide an update on Yates' injury and provide more details into what transpired. However, the early departure of Yates does not bode well for a pitching staff that has been hampered by injuries two months into the season.
The Dodgers have a total of 13 pitchers on the injured list, the latest being Roki Sasaki who is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The hope is that Yates' injury is simply a minor setbacks, and the reliever won't be sidelined for an extended period of time.
The Dodgers bullpen currently leads the league in innings, an indication that L.A. starters have not given the team enough innings. However, the Dodgers rotation is perhaps most depleted as three starters are currently on the IL in Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, and Blake Snell.
More news: Dodgers Predicted to Upgrade One Key Position at Trade Deadline
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.