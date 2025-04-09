Dodgers Pitcher's Locker Removed From Clubhouse Hinting at Major Roster Move
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski doesn't have a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse on Wednesday, one day after he was called up to start Tuesday's game.
Wrobleski struggled mightily, allowing eight hits and eight earned runs in Tuesday's loss to the Washington Nationals. Now, it appears he's being sent down as the Dodgers need a starter for Wednesday's series finale.
Right-handed pitcher Landon Knack is expected to be called up to start Wednesday's game. No roster move has been announced yet.
Before Tuesday's game, manager Dave Roberts said Wrobleski was a candidate to stay in the rotation for multiple weeks in Blake Snell's spot. Snell was placed on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation, and is expected to miss a couple weeks.
However, after Wrobleski's struggles, it appears the team will now be giving Knack that opportunity.
Wrobleski opened up about his rough performance following Tuesday's loss.
“For whatever reason today, the stuff just didn’t feel great,” Wrobleski said. “Command wasn’t where it should be. It’s frustrating to have that kind of result when I’ve been throwing the ball so good."
“I just come up here and try to do my job,” Wrobleski added. “Whenever they give me the ball just continue to try to get better each outing. Get through this one. This one’s tough. It hurts. It sucks. When you’re a competitor you don’t want this to happen. But at the end of the day it’s just about doing your job when you’re called upon and today I didn’t do a good job of that."
