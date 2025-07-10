Dodgers Pitcher Underwent Surgery on Knee in Shocking Development
On the same day starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow made his return to the rotation against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers revealed relief pitcher Michael Kopech underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
The Dodgers placed Kopech on the injured list on June 28 with right knee inflammation. He reportedly downplayed the issue initally but scans showed inflammation and he received an injection. The right-hander only pitched for seven innings this season before landing back on the IL.
In addition to his knee injury, Kopech started his first full season with the Dodgers on the IL with a right shoulder impingement he sustained during spring training. He returned to the bullpen on June 7 but landed back on the IL a few weeks later with a new injury.
Kopech is still expected to return from the surgery before the end of the season. Having Kopech back in the bullpen for at least the postseason will be crucial for the Dodgers’ back-to-back World Series titles pursuit.
After Los Angeles acquired Kopech (Chicago White Sox) and utility man Tommy Edman (St. Louis Cardinals) in a three-team trade at last season’s deadline, both emerged as major pieces of the Dodgers’ postseason roster.
As the Dodgers navigated an injured rotation, Kopech made significant contributions to Los Angeles’ bullpen game strategy.
He only allowed three runs through the three playoff series, and two of those runs were off New York Yankees’ outfielder Alex Verdugo’s two-run home run – the only home run Kopech gave up through the postseason run.
Kopech has maintained that dominance on the mound in the few appearances he has made this season. In seven innings through eight appearances, Kopech has only allowed three hits and not allowed any runs. He has also walked four batters and struck out eight in 2025.
Kopech is one of four relievers on the Dodgers’ IL. Along with the 29-year-old, right-hander Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen are on the 60-day IL.
Treinen, who sprained his forearm in April, reportedly started a rehab assignment on Wednesday and will likely return sometime in July. Graterol could return from shoulder surgery in September, but Phillips will be out for the rest of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
