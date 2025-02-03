Dodgers Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Provides Major Update on 2025 Status
Last year, Emmet Sheehan was primed to contend for a spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation.
However, after experiencing forearm soreness following his first bullpen session during spring training, it became clear the issue was more serious.
Before he could make his season debut, Sheehan's 2024 campaign was cut short.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-May, and as a result, didn't pitch at all for the Dodgers in 2024. He’s hopeful to begin a rehab assignment in late May or early June.
Still, Sheehan has already started throwing off a mound again.
Sheehan made his MLB debut at 23 years of age in 2023, pitching 60.1 innings across 11 starts and two relief appearances for the Dodgers. He posted a 4.92 ERA, striking out 25.8 percent of batters and walking 10.5 percent.
Before his MLB debut, Sheehan had a strong minor league track record with a 2.43 ERA in 2023 and 2.91 the year prior. His success in the minors, coupled with his age, led to reasonable expectations for his development in 2024.
Manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on Sheehan’s injury when it happened: "From what I heard, it just wasn’t responding the way he had hoped and we had hoped. I think at that point in time, you just feel that with the information he was getting, the surgery was the right decision."
Following the surgery, which included an internal brace, Sheehan expressed his frustration: “Super frustrating. Obviously being on a team like this, it’s really cool to be around these guys and getting to play with them is a great opportunity that I was looking forward to. But there’s no real point in thinking about that now. Kind of just moving on to the next thing and trying to progress and get better and be healthy for next year.”
Sheehan has leaned on teammates who have gone through Tommy John surgery, such as Shohei Ohtani and Tony Gonsolin. With the surgery becoming increasingly common in professional baseball, he has no shortage of advice.
“Obviously it’s more of a problem now than it’s been but I don’t think it’s inevitable,” he said. “I just think it’s something that happens sometimes. It’s part of the game. Nothing you can really do about it.”