Dodgers Place $13 Million All-Star on IL as Pitcher Injury Woes Continue
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy morning of roster shuffling as the team announced that veteran Kirby Yates will be placed on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
In a corresponding move, L.A. has selected the contract of right-hander Lou Trivino.
Earlier on Sunday, Trivino's locker appeared at Dodger Stadium in the place of veteran Chris Taylor's, hinting at a potential IL stint for a pitcher and the impending release of Taylor. Yates has now become the latest Dodgers pitcher to land on the IL, and Taylor was officially released to make room for Tommy Edman as he was activated off of an IL stint of his own.
More news: Chris Taylor’s Locker Removed From Dodger Stadium Hinting at Shocking Roster Move
Yates exited Saturday's eventual loss in the seventh inning with left hamstring tightness after giving up a three-run home run to Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts didn't seem confident that the veteran would avoid the IL.
“The assessment early is a Grade 1 hamstring,” Roberts said. “I don’t see how it’s not an IL. We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, but I could see it as an IL. No imaging yet. I think that’s tomorrow.”
More news: Dodgers DFA $60 Million All-Star in Shocking Move
Yates becomes the 14th Dodgers pitcher to hit the IL this season.
After last season featured a similar tune of the hampered pitching roster, reinforcements were made to avoid this same scenario occurring. Yates was brought in to fortify a bullpen that desperately needed another All-Star, but he will now start the recovery process for his hamstring.
Yates was throwing a 4.34 ERA in a Dodgers uniform, a major jump from last season's 1.17 mark in 61 outings for the Texas Rangers. He had 31 strikeouts to just six walks this season, but also allowed nine runs in 18.2 innings pitched.
As for Trivino, he came to the Dodgers from the San Francisco Giants this season. Upon being waived from bitter rivals up north, he inked a minor league deal with L.A. last week.
After just one appearances in Triple-A Oklahoma City, he will now be called upon for a much larger role as the Dodgers pitching injuries continue to pile up.
More news: Dodgers Break Silence on Chris Taylor Release
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.