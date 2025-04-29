Dodgers Place $136.5 Million All-Star on Injured List as Brutal Luck Continues
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Monday.
It was reported earlier that reliever Noah Davis had a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse, so the roster move comes as no surprise. Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City as the corresponding move.
Glasnow left Sunday's start early with right shoulder discomfort. The right-hander threw just 17 pitches before he had to exit the game.
Glasnow's departure marked the second consecutive start that he had to leave because of an injury. Last week's start against the Texas Rangers was headlined by a departure due to leg cramps.
However, Sunday's untimely exit against the Pittsburgh Pirates seemed more serious from the jump.
Glasnow cited mechanical changes as a potential reason for his recent injury history, but he remains uncertain as to why he has endured so many setbacks since signing with the Dodgers.
In the past two seasons with L.A., Glasnow has sustained a total of five different injuries.
“I think it’s just been the constant working through," Glasnow said. "It’s hard to go out there and not think of stuff. I think making changes, there’s been times where it felt really good, and then it’s just, like, maybe something feels weird, subconsciously something changes, or I lower something. I’m not trying to think about it. It’s that fine line between working on it when you have to, and then going into the game. And then just something, I don’t know what it is, just not syncing up, and then stuff just isn’t feeling good.”
