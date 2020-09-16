Dodgers Place Caleb Ferguson on IL, Recall Josh Sborz, Activate Joe Kelly

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz and have placed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly has served his five-game suspension and will be activated for today’s game.

"Sborz, 26, returns for his fourth stint with the club. He has made three appearances for the Dodgers in 2020, allowing one earned in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 10 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (9 ER/12.0 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers.

"Ferguson, 24, will be placed on the injured list for the first time this season and the second time in his career. In 21 games (one start), he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) and 27 strikeouts. He has been with the Dodgers parts of three seasons, going a combined 10-5 with a 3.93 ERA (49 ER/112.1 IP) and 140 strikeouts. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 38 round of the 2014 First Year Player Draft and is 15-11 with a 2.73 ERA (81 ER/266.2 IP) in 77 minor league games (51 starts).

"Kelly, 32, is active and will be able to play today after serving his suspension. The right-hander has appeared in seven games for the Dodgers this season, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts."