SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers Place Caleb Ferguson on IL, Recall Josh Sborz, Activate Joe Kelly

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz and have placed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson on the injured list with a left elbow injury. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly has served his five-game suspension and will be activated for today’s game.

"Sborz, 26, returns for his fourth stint with the club. He has made three appearances for the Dodgers in 2020, allowing one earned in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 10 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (9 ER/12.0 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers.

"Ferguson, 24, will be placed on the injured list for the first time this season and the second time in his career. In 21 games (one start), he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.89 ERA (6 ER/18.2 IP) and 27 strikeouts. He has been with the Dodgers parts of three seasons, going a combined 10-5 with a 3.93 ERA (49 ER/112.1 IP) and 140 strikeouts. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 38 round of the 2014 First Year Player Draft and is 15-11 with a 2.73 ERA (81 ER/266.2 IP) in 77 minor league games (51 starts).

"Kelly, 32, is active and will be able to play today after serving his suspension. The right-hander has appeared in seven games for the Dodgers this season, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Wednesday marks the finale of three with the Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Place Joc Pederson on Family Medical Emergency List, Recall Zach McKinstry

That is a scary headline and I apologize. Joc Pederson, who was activated from the paternity list five days ago, has been placed on the family medical emergency list. No reason was given, which isn't unusual, but let's all keep a good thought for the Pedersons.

Howard Cole

7 Takeaways From Dodgers Embarrassing 7-2 Loss to Padres

Trent Grisham may have awakened a sleeping giant with his beyond-obnoxious Bonds-like twirl, Jose Bautista bat flip diss of Clayton Kershaw followed by a couple of f-bombs directed at the visitor's dugout. Barry hit 762 home runs in his career; Joey Bats 344. Grisham has 15. He'll learn a thing or two before it's all over, I'm quite sure. And maybe sooner rather than later.

Howard Cole

by

Maxn99

2020 Postseason Schedule Announced

Postseason to begin on Tuesday, September 29th with AL Wild Card Series

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Time Running Out for Dodgers' Struggling Lefty Sluggers to Fix What Ails Them

What's especially concerning as the calendar moves closer to the playoffs is that Muncy and Pederson have typically been among the Dodgers' most reliable postseason hitters. In last year's National League Division Series versus the Nationals, for example, Pederson hit.267 with a .953 OPS, while Muncy posted a .263/.391/.737 line. (Meanwhile, Bellinger struggled with a .211/.286/.253 average and Seager batted .150/.190/.200.)

Ian Casselberry