Dodgers Place Justin Turner on IL, Activate Edwin Rios, Alex Wood

Howard Cole

The Dodgers placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday afternoon and activated Edwin Rios, who was also on the IL with a hamstring. The left-hand hitting Rios will start at the hot corner tonight, batting eighth. Turner was injured attempting to steal second base last Friday night at Texas. The move is retroactive to that date, August 28th.

With the roster opening created by the trading of Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays Monday, the Dodgers have activated left-hander Alex Wood, who will pitch out of the bullpen, at least for the now.

Wood struggled in his one and only start of the season on July 25, allowing three earned runs in three innings, and was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation three days later.

Additionally, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Walker Buehler, will be activated from 10-day IL (blister) and start tomorrow, with Clayton Kershaw being pushed back to Thursday.

Per the club:

"Ríos, 26, returns to the Dodgers after missing 13 games with a left hamstring strain. In 14 games with the Dodgers this season, he is batting .276 (8-for-29) with three doubles, three homers and six RBI. In 42 career games for the Dodgers, he is a .276 (21-for-76) hitter with five doubles, one triple, seven homers and 14 RBI. Prior to joining the Major League roster last season, Ríos has spent five seasons in the Dodger organization, hitting a combined .295 (492-for-1670) with 95 homers and 326 RBI in 450 games. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in sixth round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Florida International University.

"Wood, 29, made one start for the Dodgers this season, tossing three innings, and allowing three runs in a 5-4 loss to the Giants on July 25 before being placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. He is 31-21 with a 3.50 ERA (170 ER/437.2 IP) and 405 strikeouts in parts of five seasons with the Dodgers. In eight Major League seasons, he is a combined 53-44 with a 3.42 ERA (320 ER/842.0 IP) and 772 strikeouts.

"Turner, 35, has appeared in 32 games for the Dodgers this season, slashing .282/.384/.410 with two homers and 20 RBI. The Long Beach, CA native is in his seventh season with the Boys in Blue and has hit a combined .301 (797-for-2647) with 114 homers and 403 RBI in 786 games for the Dodgers. In his 12-year Major League career, he has batted .291 (1016-for-3488) with 122 homers and 492 RBI. The 2017 All-Star recorded his 1,000th hit on August 11 against the Padres, becoming the 1,342nd player in MLB baseball to accomplish the feat. He was originally acquired by the Dodgers on February 6, 2014 as a non-roster free agent."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

