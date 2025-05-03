Dodgers Place Star on Injured List in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed utility star Tommy Edman on the injured list. In a corresponding move, Hyeseong Kim has been recalled from Triple-A.
The 2024 NLCS MVP recently 'tweaked' his ankle last week, but both he and manager Dave Roberts seemed confident that he'd be back in the lineup during the current series with the Atlanta Braves.
More news: Dodgers Reportedly Calling Up Hyeseong Kim in Massive Roster Move
After the team recently called up Kim, there were murmurs that Edman's ankle injury may require an IL stint, and unfortunately, that is the case.
Kim was originally signed as a major contender to become the everyday second baseman for L.A. and have Edman move back to center field, but his offense showed many deficiencies with the adjustment of pitch velocity from Korean Baseball Organization to MLB.
On defense, Kim and his four Gold Glove awards from KBO would be a more seamless transition, but the infielder has proven himself in Triple-A with a slashline of .252/.328/.470 and an OPS of .798. Edman has enormous shoes to fill on both sides of the ball, but hopefully Kim can make the most of his debut in the show.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Named Biggest Disappointment of Season By AL Executive
Edman has had quite the week as last Monday he had a day off, but still came in to pinch hit and would end up collecting a walk-off, two-run single in the 10th inning.
Tuesday is when Edman ended up tweaking his ankle and was once again left out of the lineup on Wednesday, even with the team having a day off Thursday. This was already enough reason for concern given that Edman had yet to take a day off before Monday, but Roberts' confidence in the utility man's quick return seemed to put fans at ease for the moment.
Edman wasn't present for the series finale against Miami, and missed the series opener in Atlanta. He will now miss some more time on the IL, but hopefully the utility star returns healthier and allows Kim to blossom as his replacement.
More news: Former Dodgers Draft Pick Signs With Los Angeles Chargers
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.