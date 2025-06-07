Dodgers Place Starting Pitcher on IL With Elbow Injury in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list with right elbow discomfort. The All-Star has a 5.00 ERA through seven starts this season.
This move comes with the news that right-handed relievers Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech were activated off the IL for L.A. Additionally, right-hander Chris Stratton was designated for assignment.
Gonsolin began his spring training this season as a candidate to crack the opening rotation after being out of MLB action since August, 2023. He had clawed his way back from Tommy John recovery, only for a back injury while lifting weights shortly before 2025 kicked off further pushed his debut back.
On April 30, Gonsolin was ready to make his debut for the season and show the baseball world the culmination of his difficult road back to the mound. After 36 innings, he heads back to the IL.
The pitching roster has seen much better days, to say the least, but Yates and Kopech's activations can at least lessen the blow of losing Gonsolin.
The number of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list grows to 14 pitchers at this point of the season, but there is still light at the end of the tunnel as two high-profile relievers are able to bring their talents back to the mound.
As for Gonsolin, he will recover from his elbow complications and do his best to recapture his 2022 All-Star magic when he returns to the bump.
That fateful 2022 season featured a 16-1 record, an ERA of 2.14, and 119 strikeouts to just 35 walks over 130.1 innings of work. These marks can still be attained by the right-hander, but he has a ways to go to get back to that place.
The first step towards those productive stats for Gonsolin is to continue recovering and do what he can to get fully healthy and back into the rotation.
