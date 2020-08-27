SI.com
Dodgers Place Walker Buehler on Injured List With Blister, Recall Mitch White

Howard Cole

The Dodgers place right-hander Walker Buehler on the injured list with a blister on his right, throwing hand Thursday and recalled right-hander Mitch White from their alternate training site. The move is retroactive to August 23.

If you were hoping to see Tony Gonsolin return early from his demotion last week -- a player can be activated in fewer than 10 days after being optioned only if replacing an injured player -- his starting in a scrimmage Monday made that impossible. Gonsolin is eligible to be activated Saturday, when the Dodgers are in Texas. We'll see if that happens or whether Ross Stripling will get another start.

Per the club.

"White, 25, joins the Dodgers active roster for the second time this season after being placed on the 40-man roster on November 20, 2019. He did not appear in a game in his last stint with the club and his next game will be his MLB debut. The San Jose, CA native has been with the Dodgers four seasons, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University.

"Buehler, 26, heads to the injured list for the first time this season after turning in his best outing of the campaign on Friday, in which he tossed 6.0 innings, allowed one run and struck out 11 in a win against the Rockies. On the season, he is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA (12 ER/25.0 IP) and 28 strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, he is a combined 24-9 with a 3.20 ERA (126 ER/354.0 IP) and 406 strikeouts in 67 games (58 starts). Last season he set career marks, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA (66 ER/182.1 IP) and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts. The 2019 All-Star was originally selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24 overall) of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University."

