Dodgers Placing $72 Million Star on Injured List as Injury Woes Continue
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle issue after he suffered a sprain in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Edman has struggled with his right ankle this season, suffering a similar injury against the Red Sox last week and previously spending May 3-18 on the injured list with right ankle inflammation. Edman rounded first base awkwardly on Sunday and was clearly in discomfort, leaving the game shortly after.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted after the game Edman would most likely land on the injured list due to the recurring nature of the injury.
“It’s a recurrence of what he’s been dealing with,” Roberts told reporters
“I think once he hit the bag…I just don’t see how it’s not an IL. We’re obviously gonna get Muncy back, so that’ll probably be the move.”
Edman has a .677 OPS this season with 12 home runs, one shy of his career high of 13. He is batting just shy of league average with an 88 OPS+. Edman's injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Dodgers, as they are short on second base options due to Hyeseong Kim and Kike Hernandez's injuries.
The most likely replacements in Edman's absence are Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland, who will need to move around the infield after the return of third baseman Max Muncy.
The Dodgers will hope Edman can return to his early-season form, as the NL West race is heating up. The San Diego Padres are just three games back of the Dodgers, and the teams will play each other seven times before the end of the month.
